Weather fine for Good Friday – but not so good on Easter Monday

Anyone enjoying the great Lincolnshire outdoors over the Easter weekend is advised to do it before the weather turns on Monday.

Good Friday will be cloudy with patches of sun, according to the Met Office forecast.

The weekend will also have sunny intervals with highs of 12C on Saturday and 15C on Sunday.

However, there’s a good chance of showers for much of the Easter Monday, brightening up towards the evening.

Dan Suri, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, unsettled conditions will see bands of rain – with some heavy bursts in places – moving eastwards through the rest of Wednesday and early Thursday.

“As this clears a mixture of sunshine and showers will prevail for much of Thursday before a more settled pattern establishes for Good Friday and Easter Saturday as high pressure begins to build.”

David Oliver, a Met Office Deputy Chief forecaster, said: “Similar conditions are likely for much of the UK on Easter Saturday, but during the second half of the Easter weekend the Atlantic will increasingly exert its influence.

“A frontal system is expected to move in from the west and displace the high pressure lying across the UK. This will spread rain across all areas during the latter part of Easter Sunday and through Easter Monday, although there is some uncertainty regarding its exact timing. Once the rain clears blustery showers are likely to follow in its wake across many areas.”

Follow the latest Met Office forecast here.

