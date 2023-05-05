Coronation celebrations with Commonwealth meals at Lincolnshire hospitals

Catering teams at Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been hard at work helping patients get into the coronation spirit – creating a series of dishes from all over the Commonwealth.

Ahead of this weekend’s Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, kitchen staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust have been partaking in the national festivities.

Restaurant teams at hospitals in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham have worked all week to create special meals from around the Commonwealth, including curries, stews and pies.

A themed British feast will be held at lunch on the day of the Coronation itself, with a choice of roast Welsh lamb, Scottish beef stew or macaroni and leek hotpot with lots of trimmings and delicious puddings.

Then there will be an afternoon tea street party on all wards, with enough triangular sandwiches, cupcakes and scones to feed everyone at the hospitals.

Team Leader Patricia Hopkins at Lincoln County Hospital kitchens said: “All of our teams have worked really hard to make sure our patients get to enjoy all of the festivities.

“Our wards and departments have been putting up the flags and bunting and we are making sure that we are able to provide our patients with a meal that is fit for a king!

“A lot of love, care and attention has gone into preparing all of the food for patients and staff this week to mark this momentous occasion.”

Adele Would, Retail Catering Manager, said: “I am so proud of the retail and catering teams from across all of our hospitals in Lincoln, Grantham and Boston.

“They really have pulled out all of the stops to make sure that our staff and patients, who, despite being in hospital, still get to enjoy all of the celebrations.”

