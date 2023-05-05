Lincoln City defender suffers second ACL injury in as many years

A ruptured cruciate ligament is among the worst injuries in the sport

Imps defender Lewis Montsma faces yet another long road to recovery as scans confirm he has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee – the second ACL injury he has suffered as a Lincoln City player.

Monstma, 24, was forced off with injury during a League One match against Fleetwood Town earlier this season, and scans from a surgery in Belgium have confirmed fears that it was yet another bad injury for the Dutch defender.

Just under 18 months after his last cruciate ligament injury, Monstma faces at least 12 further months of rehabilitation, as scans show he has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

As well as this, results find damage to his other knee, offering a double blow to the Imps defender’s hopes of a routine recovery.

Lewis Montsma suffered serious cruciate ligament damage back in January 2022 – spending a considerable amount of time on the sidelines, and another serious knee injury will see him out of action for at least a full calendar year.

It is a tragic robbery of a young player’s prominent career years, particularly someone with the talent that Monstma possesses.

His rehabilitation will begin in his home nation of the Netherlands, before he returns to Lincolnshire this summer.

Director of football Jez George said: “We are delighted that Lewis’s surgery went well, and we are committed to supporting him throughout his extensive period of rehabilitation.

“This will initially be in Holland, as we felt that it would be better for him to be around his family at home while he has limited mobility in the early stages of his recovery.