Unwanted streak of poor CQC reports continue at Skegness care home

Not enough done to turn fortunes around, CQC says

A nursing home in Skegness has been told it ‘Requires Improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission for the fourth inspection in a row.

Seacroft Court Nursing Home in Skegness is a residential care home providing personal care for up to 50 people, but recently decided to no longer provide nursing care.

The CQC attended the home in December 2022, and after three consecutive scores of ‘Requires Improvement’, the unwanted trend continued at Seacroft Court.

Inspectors had previously found that the care provider, Prime Life Limited, had failed to ensure a high standard of care at the home, and the most recent report found this had continued.

Across the CQC’s five categories of inspection, Seacroft Court Nursing Home scored ‘Requires Improvement’ on all but safety, which it received a ‘Good’ rating for.

Seacroft Court Nursing Home does not agree with the rating, and has requested an independent review into the score by another CQC inspector.

An inspection report published by the CQC on April 19 (read here) found that family members had reported people’s laundry wasn’t always returned correctly.

Issues were flagged surrounding the effectiveness of processes, leadership levels, responsiveness to residents’ needs and the level of care provided.

The CQC visit was triggered, in part, by concerns expressed over infection control and staffing levels, but inspectors found “no evidence” that people were at risk of harm from this concern.

The provider showcased evidence of recruiting new staff to combat any concerns over cleanliness and staffing levels.

Seacroft Court was praised for its medicine management, its ability to identify risks and to support people in having maximum control of their lives – with staff also noted for their supportive nature.

Inspectors felt assured that all infection prevention and control measures, including the use of PPE and testing, were handled and organised well to protect residents.

Despite this, it was not enough to earn a ‘Good’ score for the first time since 2016, and Seacroft Court Nursing Home remains at Requiring Improvement.

The CQC say this is because “systems were not in place to sustain and embed improvements”.

Management’s consistency was questioned by inspectors, and the culture created at the home “did not always support the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now