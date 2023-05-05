Weather remains concern for RAF Coningsby’s Coronation flypast

Lincolnshire pilots are praying that the weather holds for their Coronation flypast.

Typhoons and the Lancasters from the BBMF are set to soar over the capital at 2.30pm tomorrow to mark King Charles’ Coronation.

However, rain or thick cloud could still force them to scupper the plans.

“Unlike the Typhoons which are relatively hardened to the weather, our little aircraft are not so we do have to be careful,” a BBMF (Battle of Britain Memorial Flight) pilot told Look North.

“We can’t fly in rain or cloud so the weather does remain a concern. But rest assured, if we can be there safely, we will be there.”

Even the Typhoons could be affected by the gloomy weather forecast.

RAF Coningsby’s Group Captain Bill Cooper said: “As it stands, we’re expecting the cloud to be overcast and some rain.

“The thing we’re interested in is the cloud base, and can we physically get ourselves over London under the cloud base?”

All eyes will be on the skies over London tomorrow to see who has made it.

