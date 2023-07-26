Award-winning head ‘delighted’ as Ofsted praise Lincolnshire school’s recovery

Rated Outstanding in one of the categories

A Lincolnshire headteacher primary school has said she is delighted her school’s received “the grading we deserve” as Ofsted boosted it to Good.

Welbourn Church of England Primary School, around 10 miles south of Lincoln, was given Requires Improvement by the education regulator in 2019 – but has now bounced back with a new and improved rating.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.