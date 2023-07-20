Union calls for Stagecoach to pay its Lincoln and Skegness bus drivers better

Claims that Stagecoach are ‘refusing to discuss any way forward’

A trade union which claims that “Lincoln and Skegness’ Stagecoach bus drivers are the “worst paid in the East Midlands” is calling on the company to enter negotiations over pay.

Members of Unite the Union have been engaging with members of the public at bus stations in Lincoln and Skegness to gather public support.

