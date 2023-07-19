Skegness medical practice out of special measures – but still requires improvement

Progress made, but work still needed to be done

A Skegness medical practice has been told it “requires improvement” after being lifted out of special measures following the conclusion of a recent CQC inspection report.

Hawthorn Medical Practice, which has sites in both Skegness and Burgh Le Marsh, was given the rating after an inspection of the service in April this year.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.