Lincolnshire hospitals prepare for week of unprecedented doctor strikes

For the first time ever, consultants and junior doctors align their strike action

Junior doctors and consultants will go on strike at the same time — for the first time in NHS history this week, likely causing never-before-seen chaos to the health sector.

Junior doctors and consultants will take place in coordinated, simultaneous industrial action. The four days of strikes are Tuesday, September 19, as well as between October 2-4; but they aren’t the only strike days to be aware of.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.