Meet the Lincoln Cathedral Peregrine Falcon spotters

Nestled within the historic heart of our county, Lincoln Cathedral isn’t just an architectural marvel; it’s now the buzzing hub for an enthusiastic community of birdwatchers. Their prize? The majestic Peregrine Falcons that have claimed the cathedral as their perch.

Boasting the title of the swiftest creature in the animal kingdom, Peregrine Falcons dazzle with their breathtaking dives, plunging from great heights at speeds exceeding 200mph in pursuit of prey.

