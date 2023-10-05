54 seconds ago

Who is Michelle Harness? The local businesswoman who now owns Scunthorpe United

A respected local businesswoman with longstanding ties to The Iron
Michelle Harness completed the takeover of Scunthorpe United on Wednesday. | Photo: Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United has new ownership in the form of local businesswoman Michelle Harness, following a takeover agreement between a local consortium and former owner David Hilton.

The takeover was completed and confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, bringing to an end a fairly brief reign under the ownership of former Ilkeston Town chairman David Hilton.

