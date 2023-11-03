Holiday horror: Man jailed for fatal stabbing outside seaside takeaway

Joseph Malek jailed for ten year for the manslaughter of Gareth Hart in Ingoldmells

A man who killed a holidaymaker with a stab wound to the heart was on Friday jailed for ten years.

Gareth Hart, 43, from Barnsley, was on holiday with his family in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, when he was fatally stabbed outside a takeaway by Joseph Malek. Malek, 33, from Derbyshire, had denied murdering Mr Hart on 6 April this year, telling jurors he lashed out with a lawfully held pen knife after being punched.

