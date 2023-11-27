Man avoids jail for holding heroin and cocaine in Grantham

Keenan Powell, 26, escapes prison sentence despite being caught with 59 wraps of Class A drugs

A man caught with 59 wraps of heroin and crack-cocaine on the streets of Grantham was spared jail after a court heard he was holding the drugs for others he was scared of.

Keenan Powell, 26, from Nottingham, was arrested on College Street, Grantham, in July 2019 after CCTV operators alerted police to a suspected drug deal.

Read the full court report on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite