Cross-party squabble after Lincoln MP asks Rishi Sunak about RAF Scampton

Lincoln’s Conservative MP has spoken out against the Home Office’s RAF Scampton plan inside the House of Commons, prompting a trio of political party opinions on who is best placed to end this plan once and for all.

Member of Parliament for Lincoln Karl McCartney raised a point during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, asking for an update on the Home Office’s proposed plan to house asylum seekers at the former RAF Scampton base.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.