Lincolnshire
January 29, 2021 11.28 am

Two of Lincolnshire’s most wanted found by police

Two down, eight to go
Idris Williams, 43, and Hamza El Haddad, 24, have been tracked down and arrested. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police have found and arrested two more of the ten people on Lincolnshire’s ‘most wanted’ list.

Lincolnshire Police posted their up-to-date most wanted list on Wednesday, with five new names joining outstanding suspects.

Of the ten names, two have now been arrested by officers, with eight remaining.

Idris Williams, 43, was wanted by officers after a domestic assault and criminal damage reports in Gainsborough, he was arrested on Thursday.

Idris Williams, 43. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Hamza El Haddad, otherwise known as Milo, 24, was wanted in connection with breaching bail conditions, relating to possession of Class B drugs.

Hamza El Haddad, 24. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers found and arrested El Haddad on Friday morning after finding him in the Cambridgeshire area.

Eight men are still on the list, and police have urged anyone who knows of their whereabouts to report it to officers.

To do this, either call 101 or email [email protected], quoting the relevant reference number for each case.

To see who is left on the most wanted list, visit the Lincolnshire Police website.

