Lincoln Trespass store sets closing date

St Marks Shopping Centre will lose another retailer later this year, as Trespass sets its closing date for the Lincoln branch.

Signs indicating that the outdoor sports store will be closing down have been up in the window for a number of weeks now, but a date has never been set.

“All stock must go” signage shows April 21 as the final day of trading for Trespass, before it leaves the city centre.

The shop is currently closed due to coronavirus lockdown, and as a non-essential retailer it will have to wait until at least April 12 to reopen.

This means that it will be reopened for just nine days before closing down for good.

St Marks has already lost Argos, Boots and Burger King branches in the last 12 months, due to the impact of COVID-19, and will now lose another store.

Debenhams will also be shutting down after the takeover from online retailer Boohoo, leaving St Marks retail park with limited shops in the area.

It is unclear what will replace Trespass at the St Marks Shopping Centre.

The Lincolnite has contacted a spokesperson at St Marks for a comment, but are yet to receive a reply.