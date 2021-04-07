Four bailed after serious injury incident in Spalding

The victim is still in hospital

Three men and one woman have been released on bail in connection to a woman sustaining serious injuries at a house in Spalding.

Police were called to a property on Cradge Bank in the town just after 11am on Monday, April 5, where an injured 39-year-old woman was found.

She was taken to hospital and remains there with serious injuries as police enquiries continue.

Three men and one woman, aged 50, 51, 55 and 48 respectively, were arrested on Tuesday and have since been released on bail.

It is still unclear how the victim suffered these injuries, and Lincolnshire Police have said they will be at the scene in the coming days to work out a cause.

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re working hard to try and establish exactly what caused the injuries to this woman.

“We are exploring a number of options and making sure we keep an open mind.”

Officers are still appealing for anyone with information that may help the case to come forward in one of the following ways:

Calling 101 and quoting incident 128 of 05/04/2021

Emailing [email protected] and using the same incident number in the subject box

Calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111