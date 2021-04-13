Lincoln Castle and Steep Hill feature in new Age of Empires 4 video game
The background for the start of Norman campaign
Lincoln famous Castle and Steep Hill feature in footage for the new Age of Empire IV video game which is due to be released this autumn.
Age of Empires IV is being developed by Relic Entertainment. The game is described as taking players “on a journey through the ages as they command influential leaders, build expansive kingdoms, and fight some of the most critical battles of the Middle Ages”.
At the start of the Norman campaign, which is just one of four in the game, William of Normandy “sets forth on the hard-fought road to conquer England and become its new king”. Lincoln Castle and Steep Hill are shown in the ‘Normal Campaign Reveal’.
The other civilisations you’ll be able to play in are Chinese, Delhi Sultanate and Mongols.
IGN contributor and Age of Empires superman Leana Hafer got a first look and the game and a chance to talk to the development team at Relic.
She shared her thoughts and what she learned in a video uploaded to YouTube, including about the Norman campaign which shows footage appearing to represent Lincoln.
Recently Lincoln and Grimsby also featured in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but not such true to historic form as the AoE4. Read more here and here.