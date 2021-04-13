Second day of queueing frenzy at Lincoln Primark
Busy again on Lincoln High Street
Primark was again the go-to place on Lincoln High Street on Tuesday, as the non-essential shopping frenzy continued in the city.
Hundreds flocked to Lincoln High Street on Monday in eager anticipation of non-essential shops reopening, and the trend appears to have continued on Tuesday.
The queue at the Lincoln branch of the discount fashion chain filled the barriers outside the store, and spilled out onto the High Street up to the Stonebow.
It is then broke up again by Primark officials in hi-vis vests into a separate queue on Saltergate, where even more people were stood in line.
The manic queuing comes just a day after hundreds looped around the Debenhams store to queue for the shop’s final closing down sale after it was bought out by online retailer Boohoo, but Tuesday was much quieter there
The latest coronavirus guidelines on the roadmap out of lockdown mean that as of April 12, non-essential retailers have been able to open their doors once again.
As well as this, hairdressers, nail salons, public buildings and outdoor attractions could reopen, and weddings will be allowed up to 15 people in attendance.