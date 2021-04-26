Snitches get battered: Lincolnshire chippy deep fry Colin the Caterpillar for charity
Colin is getting battered by Papa’s
A popular fish and chip shop in Cleethorpes have joined in the M&S vs Aldi legal dispute by selling mini Colin the Caterpillar cakes for charity.
Papa’s Fish and Chips on Cleethorpes Pier will be selling the donut battered mini Colin the Caterpillar cakes at £1.49 on Monday, April 26 only, with all proceeds going to Teenage Cancer Trust.
It comes after Marks & Spencer announced it would be suing Aldi for allegedly plagiarising its Colin the Caterpillar cakes, producing a cheaper alternative called Cuthbert.
The lawsuit sparked a war of words on social media, with numerous memes and funny jibes being sent back and forth on social media, and the world picking sides between Colin and Cuthbert.
Now Papa’s Fish and Chips has joined in and sided with Aldi, stating “#SnitchesGetBattered”.
There is a limited amount of stock and once they are all sold, no more will be made.
The battered cakes will be available at all Papa’s locations across the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coastline.
Papa’s are no strangers to unique food challenges, having recently brought out the self-proclaimed “world’s biggest battered big in blanket“, as well as sending fish and chips to space.
A spokesperson for Papa’s Fish and Chips said: “It’s all a bit of fun and a great way to raise money for charity.
“Like the rest of the nation, we have been gripped by the Colin and Cuthbert saga and we’ve chosen which side we are backing.
“The battered caterpillars are also absolutely delicious, so we thought why not?”
Papa’s isn’t the first Lincolnshire business to have its say on Caterpillar cake-gate, as Ingoldmells theme park Fantasy Island said it would suspend Crazy Caterpillar rides in solidarity with Aldi.