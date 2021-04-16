Tragic week as two bikers and a cyclist die on Lincolnshire’s roads

There have been 285 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and eight COVID-related deaths so far this week – a 7% drop in cases and one less death from the previous week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday recorded 32 new cases in Lincolnshire, eight in North Lincolnshire and three in North East Lincolnshire.

On April 16, three deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and none in Northern Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported two hospitals this week so far, compared to none this time last week.

On Friday, national cases increased by 2,596 to 4,383,732, while deaths rose by 34 to 127,225.

In local news, Lincolnshire health bosses expect COVID-19 cases to rise in our region as lockdown is eased, but are optimistic that if numbers are kept low enough, then people will be free to enjoy the summer.

Andy Fox, Deputy Director of Public Health at Lincolnshire County Council, said the lifting of coronavirus restrictions this week had not caused any specific concerns yet.

Since Wednesday, Greater Lincolnshire has again seen a decrease in its infection rates overall, against an increase nationally.

All districts have seen a fall in their rates, except small increases in North Lincolnshire and South Holland. Lincoln has stayed the same and has the lowest rate in the region.

Boston has the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Greater Lincolnshire and is ranked 9th in the UK.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to April 16:

England’s R number has dropped slightly to between 0.7 and 1 according to the latest data this week. This means for every 10 people infected with COVID-19, they will pass it on to between seven and 10 others.

The new Indian variant of the COVID virus that’s been detected in the UK has all the hallmarks of a very dangerous virus.

It has two new significant mutations in the spike protein that help it infect cells and evade the immune system.

People are “likely” to need a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine within 12 months of getting the first two, Pfizer’s chief executive has said.

Dr Albert Bourla said a booster jab could be necessary “somewhere between six and 12 months” after the second one – and every year thereafter.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, April 16

58,919 cases (up 43)

41,028 in Lincolnshire (up 32)

9,275 in North Lincolnshire (up eight)

8,616 in North East Lincolnshire (up three)

2,185 deaths (up three)

1,613 from Lincolnshire (up three)

304 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,302 hospital deaths (no change)

810 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

450 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,383,732 UK cases, 127,225 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.