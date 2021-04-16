Tragic week as two bikers and a cyclist die on Lincolnshire’s roads
Three men sadly lost their lives
It has been a tragic week with three deaths on Lincolnshire’s roads after two male motorbike riders and a man on a pedal bike lost their lives.
The roads are now busier again after further lockdown restrictions were eased on April 12, but since then three men have sadly died.
A man died after falling from his pedal bike in Branston on Wednesday, April 14 and police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
On the same day, a 34-year-old male died after a crash involving two motorcycles near Gainsborough.
The man who lost his life in the collision was riding a silver Wuyang motorcycle. The second motorcycle was a blue Suzuki being ridden by a man in his 30s, who was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.
A 54-year-old man from North Lincolnshire also died after his motorbike crashed with a Royal Mail post van on the A631 near Glentham at around 4pm on Thursday, April 15.
This comes after it was revealed on March 11 that for the first time in over three decades nobody had died on the county’s roads in the first months of the year, according to Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.
Lincolnshire Police revealed earlier this week that between 2018 and 2020 twenty five motorcyclists lost their lives on Lincolnshire’s roads.
Between 2018 and 2020 25 motorcyclists lost their lives on Lincolnshire’s roads. Even one of them is one too many. Please drive and ride safely. #drivesafelincs #slowdowninlincolnshire #PolicingWithPride pic.twitter.com/lr1GYb5koA
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) April 14, 2021
Check your speed. Check your surroundings. Help make our roads safer.#drivesafelincs #slowdowninlincolnshire #biking #motorcycles #PolicingWithPride pic.twitter.com/tLrvhtvuQC
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) April 13, 2021