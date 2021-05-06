From the ground up: Timelapse shows the rise of Lincoln Medical School

Over 400 students will use the school each year

The £21 million Lincoln Medical School is coming to the end of construction ahead of welcoming students this autumn.

The five-storey purpose-built facility will offer laboratories, lecture theatres, study areas and even clinical skills and anatomy suites for around 400 University of Lincoln students each year.

As well as this, mock consultation rooms that simulate hospital wards will be inside the medical school to help students gain experience in their chosen field.

It will be the most environmentally friendly building on the Brayford Pool campus of the university, with photovoltaic panels covering the roof and walls to provide zero carbon electricity.

Take a sneak peek inside the Lincoln Medical School here.

A timelapse video uploaded by the university shows the progression of the building’s construction, from the first moments to the final cinematic shots of the exterior being finished.

Lincoln Medical School’s steel frame was completed in May 2020, and equipment is being moved into the building ahead of its opening.

It is hoped that the works will be completed in time to welcome medical students for study this autumn.

The project has been part-funded by Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Prof Danny McLaughlin, Dean of Medicine, said: “Creating a medical school for Lincolnshire has been an aspiration for many years and we are now realising that goal.

“It’s something the whole community can be proud of, and which will serve the people of Lincolnshire for generations to come.”