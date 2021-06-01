Emotional tributes to mum and son stabbed to death in Louth home

The local community in Louth is mourning the shocking deaths of a 26-year-old mum and her nine-year-old son, after they were found stabbed to death in their home.

Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren Henson, 9, were tragically found dead at their home by police on High Holme Road in the town, at around 8.29pm on Monday.

Officers were informed by the ambulance service of the bodies and when they attended the scene, found the victims to have multiple stab wounds.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a young baby, believed to be another child of Bethany’s, was left untouched at the house and is now being safeguarded.

A full-scale manhunt then began as officers launched a murder investigation, and had 29-year-old Daniel Boulton firmly in their sights.

During police’s search for Boulton, an off-duty officer was injured by the suspect in another stabbing, though the officer’s injuries were not described as life-threatening.

Boulton was eventually tasered and detained at Hubbard’s Hills in Louth, as officers from multiple regions as well as helicopters, drones and dog units pursued him.

Forensic units found a knife that they believe was used to inflict the injuries on Bethany and Darren at the scene of the crime, and Boulton was also found to have multiple bladed articles in his possession.

The incident has left the Louth community in a state of shock, as most of the area was cordoned off until Boulton was found, for the safety of the public.

Floral tributes and teddy bears have been left outside the scene of the crime, including from the mayor and mayoress of Louth.

Facebook commenters were quick to share their heartfelt messages to the victims.

Charlotte Webster commented: “You two beautiful people did not deserve this! Thoughts are with your family.”

Lauren Loveley shared this sentiment, saying: “RIP lovely lady and DJ (nickname for Darren) you didn’t deserve this.”

Wendy Smith said: “My heart goes out to you all, RIP both of you!”

Jason Virgil Rix was full of praise for the police force, commenting on Lincolnshire Police’s Facebook post: “Well done to our police for bringing this under control without further pain to anyone else.”

Lincolnshire Police’s head of crime, detective chief superintendent Andy Cox, said: “This has been a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances in equal measure.

“A woman and child have lost their lives in the most devastating way and I know that their loved ones will be feeling the magnitude of that today and our thoughts go out to them.

“We have also seen communities in Louth, and indeed further afield, who will undoubtedly have been anxious about the possible danger in the town since last night. To all of you I want to say thank you.

“You have been listening to our safety advice and sharing our appeals, all of which has helped us to do our job to the best of our ability.

“We are also aware of speculation on social media. I would like to ask the public to please refrain from speculating as this is an ongoing investigation.

“We will release further details when we are in a position to do so.”