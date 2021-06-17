Man charged over Grantham stabbing

He will appear in court on Thursday

A 27-year-old man from Grantham has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after a stabbing in the town on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to an address on Thames Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday, June 15 after reports of a disturbance.

Officers were then called to the same address just hours later, where a man in his 30s had been seriously injured and had knife wounds.

The man is currently receiving treatment for his injuries, and police believe them not to be life-threatening.

A 31-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the assault, and the latter, Nathan Joseph, has now been charged.

Nathan Joseph, of St Catherine’s Road in Grantham, is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday, and the two women have been released on police bail.

Police have described the investigations and response as a “robust policing effort” with specialist armed response officers and search teams involved.

Officers said in a statement that they were not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.