Forensic teams trawl for evidence at house of Boston murder
Forensic teams have been gathering evidence
A house in Boston has been taped off by police officers investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man who died from knife wounds.
The man was found with knife wounds at a property on Portland Street in the town at 12.13pm on Wednesday, July 14 and despite the best efforts of emergency crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman in her 20s has been arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, and police are continuing investigations.
Officers were gathering information along with forensics teams at the scene on Portland Street on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police have launched an appeal for anyone with recorded footage of the street between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday to come forward.
This footage could be from dashcams, mobile phones, a CCTV camera or the ring of a doorbell.
Anyone with this information on this incident, which is being called Operation Luxor, is being asked to report it via a dedicated public portal.