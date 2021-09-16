Family’s plea for bikers to join procession ahead of ‘gentle giant’s’ funeral

The family of a much-loved biker who died in a crash on the A46 near Lincoln are urging as many bikers as possible to join his funeral procession later this month.

Damian ‘Damo’ Buckle, 36, died after his motorbike was involved in a collision with a van on the A46, near Dunholme, at around 2.50pm on Friday, August 13.

Damo’s sister Lisa Mellor contacted The Lincolnite to help get as many bikers as possible for his final ride. She said the meeting place will be Ruston Sports & Social Club at 9.40am on Wednesday, September 22, with a procession of bikers following to Lincoln Crematorium.

Lisa said: “Damian was a well loved brother, son, dad and friends to so many. Damian had a heart of gold and helped a lot of people.

“He raised money for mental health charities and others. He loved his bike and ‘Willy’ [Willingham] Woods deeply and doted on his two boys.

“He has left such a big gap in our family and will be forever missed. Our hearts are broken.”

Friends, including fellow Lincoln strongman Dave Johnson, and Damo’s family previously paid tribute to the 36-year-old.

Damo’s long-term partner Kim Knott, who he shared one-year-old Theo-James with, described him as “the happiest, most laid-back guy you could ever wish to meet”. Damian also leaves a ten-year-old son, his mother, step dad and three sisters.

Kim said: “He was the happiest, most laid-back guy you could ever wish to meet, and would do anything for anyone who needed it. He helped a man he’d never met push his bike all the way to a garage once when he saw him with a puncture.

“When we met, he made me realise that there was more to me and my life than I was living, and changed me into the person I am today. He gave advice and talked to you. That was just the kind of person he was.”

A static car/bike meet was held in Damo’s honour during the evening Saturday, August 21. A large group of people gathered for the memorial, but the event was tarnished by cars crashing into spectators. Four people are understood to still be fighting for their lives, including a man who was in an induced coma and has since been moved to the high dependency unit.