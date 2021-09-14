Imps gather at Lincoln Castle for farewell event

Around a dozen imps have gathered in the grounds of Lincoln Castle for their farewell event, after a two month trail around the city ended early.

Lincoln BIG, which organised the Lincoln Imp Trail, made the decision to take the sculptures off the streets early on September 13 to protect them from any further vandalism.

Many of the imps are now in place at the castle, with more arriving by the end of Tuesday, September 14. The statues that require repairs are still being fixed.

The sculptures can be viewed along the Avenue of Lincoln Castle between 10am and 5pm until September 22.

Lincoln's Imps have been busy this morning descending on @LincolnCastle. Can you spot your favourite Imp in the castle grounds? 🧐#LincolnImpTrail #InLincoln https://t.co/YIGMCI402c — Lincoln Imp Trail (@LincImpTrail) September 13, 2021

As part of the Lincolnshire Day celebrations on Friday, October 1, the imp trail auction will take place at Lincoln Cathedral. They will be sold by professional auctioneer Ian Walter from JH Walter.

Tickets for the auction are priced at £15 and are on sale here.

Sarah Loftus, Chief Executive of Lincoln BIG said: “We are having to move the imps out of the city a little earlier than expected due to the level of vandalism.

“This is a great shame, but some need repairing before they go into the castle for the farewell event. Please come and say goodbye to our Imps between September 18-22.”

Vandalism and damage on Lincoln Imp Trail

The Post Impressionist imp, designed by Susan Webber and sponsored by Ruddocks, was found with scuff marks and damage at its spot near the Royal William IV pub on Brayford Pool on Wednesday, September 8. It’s believed that a delivery lorry bumped into the sculpture to cause the damage.

The first imp damaged was The Community Imp on Guildhall Street, which was vandalised on July 21 by 20-year-old Bradley Pennell from Scunthorpe, after a drunken night out. He pleaded guilty in court and has been ordered to pay damages.

The next imp to be removed from the trail was The Running Imp at the junction for St Mary’s Street with the pedestrianised High Street, but organisers Lincoln BIG said this was just for some TLC. That was replaced by “Goldie the Imp”.

Then, in late August, the Footie Imp at the lower High Street was found vandalised late at night. Stewart Tomlinson, 45, from Grimsby has been charged with criminal damage in connection to this incident, and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on September 16.