Holly Humberstone makes Lincolnshire history with Rising Star BRIT Award win
Congratulations once again in order for Holly
Grantham’s Holly Humberstone has been named as this year’s BRIT Awards Rising Star winner, becoming the first Lincolnshire artist to win the honour.
Humberstone, 21, was nominated for the prestigious award alongside London-based artists Bree Runway and Lola Young, and followed in the footsteps of past winners Adele and Sam Smith by claiming the prize.
The award was presented to her by previous winner Sam Fender, as the duo performed an acoustic version of Fender’s hit single Seventeen Going Under.
By winning the award, Holly became not just the first Lincolnshire artist to be nominated for Rising Star, but also the first in the county to win it.
She shared the news on social media on Thursday evening, saying it felt like a prank at first.
Holly said: “Whaaaaaaat this is a f****** joke am I being pranked? I won a BRIT I simply cannot process this! Thank you for listening to my music and letting me sing my lil songs, this means everything.”
For the promotion of this year’s BRIT Awards, Holly recorded a Rising Star session of her single The Walls Are Way Too Thin, from the EP of the same name which was released earlier this year.
It is just the latest in a long line of achievements for the Grantham-born singer-songwriter in 2021, who has signed a record deal this year, as well as performing countless headline shows both in the UK and across the pond in America.
Humberstone started the year by being named as the runner up in the BBC Sound of 2021 list, which seeks to find the next big thing in the British music industry, and is another honour previously won by Adele, as well as Michael Kiwanuka.
She will also be supporting US megastar Olivia Rodrigo on her Sour tour next year, and has picked up plenty of famous collaborators along the way, including The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and Bombay Bicycle Club singer Jack Steadman.
The BRIT Awards ceremony will be held in London on February 8.