Princess Anne visits Lincoln for care charity’s 30th anniversary

Lincoln had a royal visitor on Wednesday as Princess Anne visited Carers First’s for a 30th anniversary celebration at The Showroom on Tritton Road.

An event was held at The Showroom to celebrate the carer charity’s 30th anniversary, attended by carers, staff, volunteers, trustees and partners of the charity, as well as Her Royal Highness Princess Anne.

Carers First, established in 1991 in Kent, works directly with and for carers to provide personalised information and advice, making it easier for those caring for someone else to continue living their lives to the fullest.

The charity operates and supports carers across Lincolnshire, Essex, four London boroughs and parts of Kent, reaching over 90,000 carers in the last year alone.

The sports field at The Priory Witham Academy was where the royal helicopter landed, while Lincoln resident Ruth Holland also spotted it from the Brant Road area of the city.

Alison Taylor, Chief Executive of Carers First, said: “Carers First is delighted to have hosted a visit by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, who has been a pioneer for recognition and support for carers, over the last 30 years. The pandemic has been particularly difficult for many carers and they really appreciated the time she took to talk with them and to acknowledge the huge role they play.

“At Carers First, we understand that caring can be hard, but believe getting the right help shouldn’t be. Obtaining relevant support can be a challenge, but with it, carers can thrive, which is why a range of accessible information and advice is so vital.

“For 30 years our charity has been working directly with and for, unpaid carers to deliver a range of support programmes on health, wellbeing, practical help and financial issues – available online, by phone and face-to-face in the local community, enabling us to reach more carers and make a positive, material difference to their lives.”

Chair of Carers Trust, John McLean OBE, said: “Carers Trust is honoured that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal came to this special event to meet unpaid carers and celebrate the work of one of Carers Trust’s partners, Carers First.

“Unpaid carers tell us that they were struggling even before Covid, and have been hit even harder by lockdowns and the closure of services. So the support of Carers Trust’s President, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, means so much.

“We’re grateful and delighted that Her Royal Highness has supported our network of local carers’ services which have done so much to help exhausted unpaid carers throughout the pandemic.”

Princess Anne has had a busy year of royal engagements. She had already been to Lincolnshire at least twice this year before Wednesday, December 16.

Back in June she visited the city to officially open the joint ambulance, fire and police station on South Park.

Her Royal Highness also visited the HQ of St John Ambulance on Low Moor Road in Lincoln earlier the same day. She is currently St John’s Commandant-in-Chief (Youth).

Princess Anne also attended the graduation ceremony for cadets at RAF College Cranwell in September this year.