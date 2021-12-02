The Lincoln Christmas Market is on!

Lincoln Christmas Market is officially underway in the city, with thousands of people enjoying a festive extravaganza.

The annual event was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but usually welcomes around 250,000 people to the Cathedral Quarter over the four days.

Back for a triumphant return this year, Lincoln Christmas Market runs from Thursday, December 2 to Sunday, December 5, offering festive fun, street food, gift stalls and more mulled wine than you could ever imagine.

TAKE A TOUR OF THE CHRISTMAS MARKET

There are over 150 stalls at the Christmas Market for 2021, displaying arts, crafts, food, drinks, gifts and even a tent to book COVID-19 vaccinations. See the full list of stalls.

Lincoln Castle officially opened its doors to the market at midday on Thursday, as thousands of visitors spilled through the doors to take in the sights and browse the stalls.

It will be open from 10am to 9.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 7pm on the final day, Sunday, December 5, leaving you plenty of time to check out the market.

Organisers of the market, City of Lincoln Council, are strongly advising people to wear face masks in crowded spaces and indoors, due to the looming risk of the Omicron variant.

