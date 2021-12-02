15 mins ago

The Lincoln Christmas Market is on!

A wonderful first day at the market
Lincoln Christmas Market is officially.... OPEN! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lincoln Christmas Market is officially underway in the city, with thousands of people enjoying a festive extravaganza.

The annual event was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but usually welcomes around 250,000 people to the Cathedral Quarter over the four days.

Back for a triumphant return this year, Lincoln Christmas Market runs from Thursday, December 2 to Sunday, December 5, offering festive fun, street food, gift stalls and more mulled wine than you could ever imagine.

Thousands of people flocked to Lincoln Castle for the market. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There are over 150 stalls at the Christmas Market for 2021, displaying arts, crafts, food, drinks, gifts and even a tent to book COVID-19 vaccinations. See the full list of stalls.

Lincoln got into the festive spirit on Christmas market day. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lincoln Castle officially opened its doors to the market at midday on Thursday, as thousands of visitors spilled through the doors to take in the sights and browse the stalls.

There are hundreds of stalls, selling quirky items for all! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It will be open from 10am to 9.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 7pm on the final day, Sunday, December 5, leaving you plenty of time to check out the market.

Amusements are also at the market, including a gigantic Ferris wheel. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Organisers of the market, City of Lincoln Council, are strongly advising people to wear face masks in crowded spaces and indoors, due to the looming risk of the Omicron variant.

Spirits were high on day one. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

To read up on road closures throughout the weekend, as well as public transport travel, check out our ultimate guide to Lincoln Christmas Market here.

The market spans across large parts of the Cathedral Quarter in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes wandered around the market to get some action shots. See more of them here:

Ole Ole have a stall at the market, serving delicious fresh food. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Copper Cork, selling boozy hot drinks! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Arts and crafts are always a big hit at the Christmas Market, as well as jewellery stands. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Delicious samosas, bringing exciting international cuisine to Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The market opened at 12pm on Thursday. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

You’ll hardly run out of food options at the market this year. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

