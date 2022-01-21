Holly Humberstone’s new song reflects on big move from Lincolnshire to London

Grantham-born musician Holly Humberstone has released a new song detailing her loneliness after leaving her family home in Lincolnshire to move to London.

The 21-year-old was born in Grantham but made the move to the capital before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as her music career started to take off.

Her latest single, London Is Lonely, examines her emotions during and after that move, describing a disconnect she felt with her new surroundings after leaving Lincolnshire behind.

It was released on Thursday, January 20, with BBC Radio 1 announcing it as their Hottest Record in the process.

Humberstone said of the song: “I wrote London Is Lonely back in February 2020 right before the pandemic hit here in the UK. I had just moved out of my childhood home down to London and had spent the past few months feeling really trapped and alone in my tiny flat with strangers.

“London felt so intense and although there were so many people around me, I felt even more isolated and like I didn’t belong. I kind of lost myself in the city.

“It’s funny now listening to the song almost two years on, post-pandemic and feeling like nothing much has changed at all.

“I’m still trying to find my place here and make it my home and so it felt right to put this song out into the world right now, when so many other people are probably feeling lost right now too.”

It is believed that Holly’s debut studio album will be released this year, off the back of the critical and commercial success of her two EPs, 2020’s Falling Asleep At The Wheel, and 2021’s The Walls Are Way Too Thin.

Holly has also recently been named as the BRIT Awards Rising Star winner, becoming the first person from Lincolnshire to ever be nominated for the prize, let alone winning it.

She will also be heading to America in April and May to support Grammy nominated megastar Olivia Rodrigo on her Sour tour.