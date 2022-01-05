Man who denies attempted murder fo face trial later this year

He also denied attacking to his son

A Grantham man who denies a charge of attempted murder after police were called to a domestic incident in the town has today (Wednesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Officers were called to the incident involving three people at a property on Manchester Way at 9.51pm on Wednesday, October 27, last year.

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured after suffering a puncture wound and a man in his 20s suffered minor burn injuries, police said.

Mark Hough, of Manchester Way in Grantham, was arrested in connection with the incident and was remanded into custody after appearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Hough later appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he entered a not guilty plea to attempting to murder Alison Worley on October 27 this year.

He also denied a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to his son, Joshua Hough, on the same date.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on January 20.

Hough was remanded into custody. His trial is listed at Lincoln Crown Court on April 4.