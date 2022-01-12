Paul Weller Engine Shed gig rescheduled after COVID postponement

It will now take place in March

English star Paul Weller, famed for being the lead singer of The Jam in the 70s and 80s, will be coming to Lincoln Engine Shed for a gig in March, after the original date was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Weller, 63, has had an immensely successful career spanning over five decades, as lead singer of The Jam and The Style Council, before later going solo.

He was originally due to perform at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on December 4, 2021, but that show had to be cancelled due to a member of his band testing positive for COVID-19 just days before the gig.

The show has now been rescheduled, and will take place on Monday, March 28, with all tickets originally bought for December remaining valid.

Tickets have sold out for the highly anticipated gig, as fans prepare to listen to Weller’s hits old and new, as he plays classic songs and tracks from his new album Fat Pop.

It will be the first of two shows in the Lincoln area for Weller this year, as he prepares for a huge outdoor event at the Lincolnshire Showground on July 2.