The Crown actress to replace female lead in Ridley Scott movie, filming in Lincoln
COVID-related scheduling issues are to blame
Jodie Comer has stepped back from her role as co-star in a new Ridley Scott-directed film about Napoleon Bonaparte – which will be part-filmed in Lincoln, with The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby taking her place alongside Joaquin Phoenix instead.
Kitbag, the new film by multi-award-winning Hollywood director Ridley Scott, is an insight into the life and times of French military and political leader Napoleon Bonaparte.
The role of Napoleon will be played by megastar Joaquin Phoenix, famed for his roles as the title character in Joker, Johnny Cash in Walk the Line, and emperor Commodus in Gladiator, another of Ridley Scott’s films.
Filming has been scheduled for two or three days around Lincoln Cathedral this March, as the traditional uphill section of the city becomes the site of a 19th century French battle.
A casting call was put out for over 18s to be paid extras in the film, and it advises men to start growing their hair and facial hair in readiness – all locals should apply here.
Originally scheduled to play Napoleon’s true love Empress Josephine was Scouse actress Jodie Comer, who made her name on hit BBC series Killing Eve, but plans have now changed.
Comer, 28, has now stepped back from the role as a result of COVID-related scheduling issues, as she is set to make her West End debut later this year in the play Prima Facie.
Her replacement is rising star and fellow Brit Vanessa Kirby, most famous for her depiction of Princess Margaret in the first two series of royal drama The Crown on Netflix.
Kirby took to social media on Wednesday to say she was “honoured” to be working on the film alongside Ridley Scott, the iconic director widely praised for his work on Alien, Blade Runner and most recently House of Gucci.
Kitbag was set to be a reunion between Jodie Comer and Scott, having last worked together on 2021 film The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.
As well as this, Skegness’ North Parade is being used as a filming location in February for Strike: Troubled Blood, the TV adaptation based on J.K. Rowling’s Cormoran Strike book series, written under the Robert Galbraith pseudonym.