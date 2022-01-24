Watch moment crash victim Ted Vines’ football team pay tribute with minute’s applause
Over £6k has been raised by the club, while Lincoln and Boston also donated shirts
A series of applause, over £6,000 on a fundraiser and a specially made tribute shirt by Lincoln City are just some of the ways the local community has remembered 12-year-old Ted Vines a week on from his death in a crash.
Ted tragically lost his life after a car crash on the B1190 at Bardney on Sunday, January 16, while on his way to a football match at Branston.
In an emotional tribute, Ted’s family called him a “special part of the community” who was “happy, fun and brilliant” with so many people who loved him.
His local team, Alford Town Under-12s, have set up a crowdfunder (donate here) to raise money for events to celebrate Ted’s life later in the year, and it has reached an incredible £6,000 already.
The huge support for the fundraiser was met with “heartfelt gratitude” by the football club, who said in a statement: “Alford Town Football Club would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all those who have sent messages of condolence through the club to the Vines family at this incredibly difficult time and for all the amazing donations that have been made to Ted’s memorial fund via the online Just Giving page.
“In addition the club greatly appreciates the immensely supportive response of the whole football community across Lincolnshire to this tragedy. Our thoughts remain with Paul, Sarah, Will, Charlie and Stella Vines.”
There was also a minute’s applause held at the Under-12s game before kick-off on Sunday, January 23, while Boston United Community donated a shirt with Ted’s surname on the back.
Lincoln City paid their respects before Saturday’s game with Plymouth Argyle in League One by giving Ted his own shirt and placing it in the dugout.
As well as this, a petition was set up by residents in Bardney, calling for improvements to the road and an introduction of a 40mph speed limit on the section of the B1190 known as the Bardney Causeway.
This petition (see it in full here), launched on Wednesday, January 19, just three days after Ted died, has just below 1,500 signatures at the time of reporting, and calls for change to “prevent anything like this happening ever again”.