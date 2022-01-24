Work set to begin on transforming Pilgrim Hospital with new Emergency Department

It will more than double the Emergency Department’s size

Building works to create new clinical and office spaces at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston are set to begin, pending approval from the council, as part of a multi-million pound project to build a new Emergency Department.

The new spaces mean some services and staff would relocate, making way for some buildings to be demolished for the new Emergency Department for Boston.

Funding for the transformation was announced back in August 2019 following a visit to Pilgrim Hospital by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Since then, work has taken place behind the scenes to finalise a design that works for staff and patients alike, with exciting plans on what the new department could bring to Boston’s healthcare sector.

The plans have been submitted to Boston Borough Council, seeking planning permission to allow the new department to more than double in size, offering more training rooms for staff, more cubicles to treat patients in, and introducing state of the art infection prevention measures.

As well as this, a separate area dedicated to providing emergency care for the youngest patients and their families has been drafted up in the plans, which will be sent to the Department of Health and Social Care for final approval if planning permission is granted by the council.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “These enabling works can be started straight away and will mean that we can then relocate some of our administration teams and some services within the site.

“This will then allow us to clear and demolish the necessary areas adjacent to the existing Emergency Department so that it can be extended and transformed.

“By doing these enabling works now, it means that once all of the necessary permissions are in place, we will be in a position to hit the ground running on the multi-million-pound transformation of the new Emergency Department.”

In the meantime, scaffolding is due to go up around the four-storey building to the left of the main hospital, allowing it to be repurposed for additional clinical and office space.

This will include renovation of three floors, upgrades to infrastructure, and controlled removal of asbestos by a specialist company.