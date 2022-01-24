Scunthorpe sign League Two midfielder on loan
Sinclair will be hoping to steer the Iron clear of relegation
Scunthorpe United have added to their squad by completing the loan signing of attacking midfielder Tyrese Sinclair from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town.
Sinclair, 20, is a former Blackburn Rovers academy player who joined Mansfield in 2017, before being named the Stags’ 2018-19 youth player of the year.
He turned professional in 2019 and has gone on to make 43 appearances for Mansfield Town, scoring four goals in that time, including a strike in a 3-0 win over Scunthorpe in April 2021.
He now joins the Iron on loan until the end of the season as he hopes to help guide Scunthorpe out of the relegation places. He will wear the number 18 shirt and the move is subject to EFL and FA ratification.
Scunthorpe occupy 23rd place in League Two, six points from safety after four straight defeats for the North Lincolnshire side, as manager Keith Hill seeks a turnaround in form and results.
The Iron have already lost top scorer Ryan Loft to Bristol Rovers in the January transfer window, and will be without loanee Hayden Hackney until mid-February after he was given a six match ban for allegedly spitting at an opponent during their match with Exeter on January 15.
Loft has been replaced by Blackburn loanee Sam Burns, who is yet to find the net in his three appearances for Scunthorpe so far.