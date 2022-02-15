Aldi proposes new store in Horncastle which could open next year

Planning permission has not been submitted yet

Residents in Horncastle could soon have an Aldi store in their town, after the budget grocery retailer proposed a new Lincolnshire site.

The plans would see land at Spilsby Road converted into a new Aldi, with the discount retailer also planning to re-establish the former petrol station on site.

A consultation is currently underway, with Aldi pitching for a new store next to The Grapevine beauty salon and near the Shell Garage on the vacated former petrol station on the A158 Spilsby Road.

According to Aldi, these plans will only sought after permission for access into the petrol station, with proposals at a very early stage.

Aldi are saying the Horncastle store could open as early as 2023, though no planning application has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council yet.

It comes months after Aldi announced it had its eye on six new locations in Lincolnshire, pledging to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 to grow its retail estate.

However, none of the six announced were in Horncastle, suggesting that Aldi’s Lincolnshire presence could yet grow even larger in the coming months.

Aldi currently has over 920 stores across the UK, and has set its sights on opening an average of one new store a week across 2022.