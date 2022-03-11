Popular central Lincoln chippy back with a bang after revamp
Serving fish and chips in Lincoln since the 19th century
The oldest fish and chip shop in Lincoln is reopening on the Cornhill Quarter following an extensive renovation.
The Sign of the Fish on Sincil Street has been closed since the beginning of 2022 to allow for works on a revamp of the classic store, which is not just the oldest chippy in Lincoln, but one of the oldest in the whole country.
The newly renovated business will reopen on Saturday, March 12, offering a new look for customers both inside and out after months of work.
New kitchen appliances have been introduced, as well as a complete electrical rewire, a new state-of-the-art odour control system, and a decoration overhaul the takeaway and restaurant area.
There are also future plans for an outside courtyard to be built in time for the summer months.
Excitement for the reopening will be apparent given its award-winning status and reputation around the city, notably being voted in the top 10 fish and chip shops in Lincoln by The Lincolnite readers in 2019.
Take a look at more pictures of the refurb here: