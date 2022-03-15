Thank you! Appeal helps couple get back tragic baby boy photo lost in stolen truck

The truck is still missing, but that is an afterthought for them right now

Less than two hours after an appeal was launched to find a stolen truck containing a sentimental photograph of a Lincoln couple’s baby son, who tragically died last year, the picture has been found and returned to the parents.

The Lincolnite published a story on Tuesday morning reporting the theft of a blue flatbed truck from the driveway of Gemma Roberts-Fox and her husband Andy in Stow, near Lincoln.

Inside the truck was a photograph of their son Koa-James, who tragically died of fetal abnormalities, when it was discovered Gemma was an undiagnosed diabetic, causing complications for her baby during pregnancy.

The loss of the photo was “devastating”, says Gemma, as it was the photograph she and Andy had placed on the coffin of Koa-James at his funeral, and it is their primary lasting memory of their son.

After the story was posted on social media, an elderly couple contacted Gemma and Andy directly as they spotted a picture discarded in a ditch at Westwoods, approximately four miles from their home.

It is a timely reminder of the positive elements of social media, as less than two hours after publishing the appeal, the photograph was found thanks to the public sharing and spreading awareness.

Gemma told The Lincolnite: “The power of social media is a wonderful thing. Our beautiful baby boy’s photograph has been found. We honestly cannot thank you all enough, simply saying thank you does not seem enough.”

The truck has still not been located, and police are investigating the theft of a vehicle, calling for anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact officers on 101, quoting incident 15 of March 30.