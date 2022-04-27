Lincoln Pride returns for 2022… in a car park

Lincoln Pride now has a location for 2022, and it isn’t your everyday spot for a celebration.

The annual Pride event is preparing for a grand return in 2022, after the 2020 and 2021 events were postponed and subsequently cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, painting the city in bright rainbow colours and building fanfare with stalls, live music performances and other activities.

A date of Saturday, August 20 was set for Pride earlier this month, but until now the location has been kept a secret.

Organisers have now revealed Lincoln Pride 2022 will take place at Tentercroft Street Car Park, off Lincoln High Street.

The reason for this is “plenty of space, no hills, no mud, in the city centre and extremely close to transport links” according to those in charge of Lincoln Pride.

In recent years there have been thousands of attendees to Lincoln Pride, with the most recent event taking place at the Arboretum on Monks Road in 2019.

Headliners and sponsors will be announced in due course, but with a location and date now in place, the days are being counted down for the city’s biggest celebration of love for all.

For more updates, keep an eye on the Lincoln Pride UK Facebook page and website.