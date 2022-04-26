Lincolnshire woman with ‘Britain’s biggest eyebrows’ passes trend on to boyfriend
Not sure we have any words for this…
A mum from Grimsby who soared to TikTok fame after claiming to have the ‘biggest eyebrows in Britain’ has got her boyfriend involved in the bizarre viral craze.
Sammie-Jo Hailford, 27, received millions of views on social media platform TikTok when she began using liquid liner to paint her eyebrows bigger to “make a statement”.
Her account, which you can follow here, has more than 1.5 million likes and 143,000 followers, but going viral does come at a cost.
Earlier this year she said online trolls have threatened to call social services on her, but in response she says “my eyebrows don’t determine whether I’m a good mother or not”.
Now, her most recent venture into the weird but wonderful world of TikTok has been introducing her boyfriend, Bailey Pike, into the realms of big eyebrows.
@baileydabrat97
Hulk hogan from wish 😂😂 I love this girl so much ! ❤️❤️ #loveyou #hulkhogan #wwe #restlemania
In a video posted to Bailey’s TikTok account on Monday evening, the couple are seen with gigantic liquid liner drawings on their face, going from the top of their eyes to their hairlines.
The video shows Sammie-Jo doing an impersonation of legendary WWF wrestler Hulk Hogan, wearing comical sunglasses and doing a flex pose while Bailey laughs and calls her “Hulk Hogan from Wish”, in reference to budget online retailer Wish.com.
Do you think the eyebrow trend is one that will take off? It’s certainly raised a few natural ones since Sammie-Jo began to post photos and videos with them on her face.