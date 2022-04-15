Search steps up for Shrewsbury man who went missing after Lincoln City game

A 21-year-old man from Shrewsbury who went missing after attending his local team’s game with Lincoln City last month has still not been found, and efforts have been stepped up to track him down.

Nathan Fleetwood went missing in the Shropshire town hours after he went to Shrewsbury Town’s League One match against Lincoln City at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday, March 26.

He was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning, after leaving Alberts Loft Bar at around 2.30am and being spotted at Kingslands Bridge around an hour later.

His family have released a timeline of his whereabouts to help people retrace their steps and get closer to locating Nathan, while Lincoln City fans have also been invited to join the search, but their efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

It is alleged two men were seen around Nathan while he was lying on the floor, and they are said to have told passers-by they were helping him get into a taxi before picking him up onto his feet.

As it approaches three weeks since his last sighting, West Mercia Search & Rescue has confirmed specialist kayak search teams are returning to Shrewsbury to search a river for “a high risk missing person” believed to be Nathan.

The community has been handing out posters and spreading the message across Shrewsbury, while a group of people met on Thursday to share information they have.

Nathan has been described as having short blonde hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a white T-shirt, black hooded jumper and white Nike trainers.

If you have any information about Nathan’s whereabouts, you can visit the Facebook page dedicated to finding him.