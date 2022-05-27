Ice bar with 4D effects coming to Skegness nightlife complex this summer

An entertainment complex in Skegness is expanding business further with the launch of the UK’s first all year round ice bar with immersive 4D effects.

The Hive on Skegness’ Grand Parade is the largest nightclub complex in the country outside of London, providing a wide variety of bars, pubs and clubs across SkegVegas.

It is one of just two places on earth to feature a Lamborghini inside the bar, and recently announced the opening of a new live music arena known as The Warehouse.

Now, owners at The Hive are preparing to unveil a brand new space for Skegness, in the form of the Ice Experience – a -10 degree bar that boasts 4D effects and will be open all year round.

Launching on Saturday, July 23, the Ice Experience will have live ice sculpturing performances at various locations throughout the resort, along with other themed activities before local MPs and VIPs officially open the venue.

Visitors will experience a pre-show storyline when they arrive at the bar, put together by a creative team that has worked on major projects such as Disney’s Frozen the Musical and even Game of Thrones.

Matthew Dickinson, creative director for the experience, said: “The Ice Experience has been in planning for almost three years and we are excited to bring this innovative new attraction to Skegness which will provide unique and phenomenal family and adult entertainment – an experience like no other!

“It will be the only year-round ice experience in the UK and will further elevate Skegness as a premier holiday destination for anyone looking for something spectacular.

“Following on from the ‘roaring’ success of the Supercar VIP Lounge, which resides within the same complex and boasts being the only bar in the UK with a fully functioning Lamborghini Huracan as its centrepiece.”

You can pre-book tickets from the Ice Experience website from July 1, and you can keep up to date with the latest announcements on the dedicated Facebook and Instagram pages.