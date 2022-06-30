Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in June

A man who stabbed his victim in broad daylight on a Lincoln estate, and two men who smuggled 31 illegal migrants into the UK, were among those put behind bars in June.

There was also a notable case close to the border in Newark, Nottinghamshire, as food waste recycling company Greenfeeds Ltd was fined £2 million for the corporate manslaughter of two employees that drowned in semi-liquid pig feed. Owners Gillian and Ian Leivers were jailed for 13 years and 20 months respectively, while the firm’s transport manager Stewart Brown was sentenced to one year imprisonment.

Elsewhere, a Lincoln man was also jailed after being caught in an undercover police sting in Ipswich.

In addition, sex offending prison absconder Gary Butcher was charged with escape of lawful custody this month. He appeared in court before being returned to a closed condition prison.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in June 2022:

Reardon Cronin

Reardon Cronin, 21, who stabbed a victim four times during an attack in broad daylight on a Lincoln estate was given an extended sentence of seven years and three months. He was sentenced to five years and three months, and will serve a further two years on extended licence.

Read the full story here.

Akan Brayan and Dylan Shwani

Akan Brayan from Nottingham and Dylan Shwani from Lincoln were jailed for seven years each after smuggling 31 illegal migrants, including seven children and a pregnant woman, into the UK.

Read the full story here.

Darren Russell

Lincoln man Darren Russell stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner in the neck with an eight-inch meat knife during a public attack in broad daylight. The 52-year-old was jailed for four years.

Read the full story here.

John Beswick

A Lincoln father-of-two John Beswick was jailed for 30 months after being caught in an undercover police sting trying to meet a decoy ’13-year-old girl’ for sex.

Read the full story here.

David Cummings

David Cummings, 44, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after stabbing a 25-year-old three times with a flick knife over a £10 debt owed to him by the victim. Half of his sentence is to be served in custody and half on licence.

Read the full story here.

Nikola Georgiev

Nikola Georgiev, 29, disturbed a mother and her four-year-daughter during a terrifying raid at their Boston home. Georgiev was jailed for two years and 10 months.

Read the full story here.

Jonathan Franklin

Cleethorpes man Jonathan Franklin, 36, was jailed for two years after admitting to using a secret listening device to spy on his victim.

Read the full story here.

Jake Boyton

Jake Boyton, 32, stole thousands of pounds worth of property during a crime spree in South Lincolnshire and was jailed for two years.

Read the full story here.

Fionan Lawlor

Serial shoplifter Fionan Lawlor was jailed for 16 months after breaching a suspended passed on him for a street robbery in Grantham. He went to a police station and asked to be arrested after going on a crime spree in Lincoln city centre.

Read the full story here.

Leigh Cuthbert

Lincoln Cuthbert, 34, was seen performing a sex act in public, begging in Lincoln, and refused to move on from areas when directed. He was sentenced to six months in prison after breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Read the full story here.

Joshua Cutter

Lincoln man Joshua Cutter was sentenced for thefts and an assault at local branches of Lincolnshire Co-op and Spar. He was given four weeks’ custody for the thefts, to run alongside his current sentence. For the assault he receive eight weeks’ custody, to run consecutively.

Read the full story here.