Opening date set for new Lincoln Be At One bar

The wheels are in motion for a new cocktail bar at the top of Lincoln High Street, as an opening date was set for Be At One, replacing the former Curiosity Shop.

Curiosity Shop closed in February after five years, when owners were unable to renew the lease for the premises, and it will now be replaced by cocktail venue chain Be At One, opening on August 9.

The bar, managed by Stonegate Pub Group, received approval in May for a major refurbishment to the front, interior and courtyard of the former Curiosity Shop site on the edge of The Strait in Lincoln.

Be At One has dozens of locations in the south of England, but this Lincoln site will be the first of its kind in the Lincolnshire area when it is ready to open.

Other Be At One venues offer mixing masterclasses and a wide range of sweet, sour and spicy cocktails, with over 100 to choose from.

A makeover is currently underway to get the bar ready for its opening date, with works including new furniture being installed, as well as pillars and flooring to the interior.

Stonegate also plan to replace the outdoor pergola and install a new drinks shelf with courtyard surfacing.

The changes come after it was noted in the initial planning application that the “continuing difficult economic climate” brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic saw the site suffer low revenue.

It is hoped this new lease of life will attract more customers to the area, with promises of a lively nightlife venue in the form of Be At One sure to excite the people of Lincoln.