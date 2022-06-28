Unviable village pub will be turned into a house

It’s “increasingly rare” for village pubs to survive, East Lindsey District Council said, as another closed venue is to be turned into a house.

The Duke of Wellington was the only pub in Midville, near Boston, until it shut its doors.

Despite efforts to find other business or community uses for it, the owners were forced to submit an application to turn the vacant building into a home.

East Lindsey District Council, who have approved the plans, said that isolated rural pubs are finding it very difficult to continue operating.

The public house on Midville Lane was the only pub or restaurant remaining in the area after closures in recent years.

The local parish council had protested the plans, saying it was a loss of a valued public amenity.

“Eastville, Midville & New Leake Group Parish Council object to this application due to loss of this amenity, being the only remaining public house/restaurant in the area,” a statement said.

“The Wheatsheaf at New Leake and the Rising Sun at Stickney are no longer public houses.”

In the council report, officers say: “In this very isolated location, it is unsurprising that no alternative commercial or community use has emerged.

“The comments of the parish council are noted, and it is acknowledged that the loss of rural pubs is indeed an unfortunate trend.

“However the realities of the marketplace are well known, and it has become increasingly rare for such isolated public houses to survive.”

However, there is hope for patrons in the area after plans were unveiled last month for a new pub and restaurant in Stickney.

The licensed venue would be built around a fishing lake alongside four holiday lodges.

The application for Neil Dowlman Architecture said: “During our research for this project, we have found there is significant demand being voiced within the village for the return of licensed premises and restaurants, and this would be an ideal location to provide these facilities.”

The Stickney application is currently being considered by East Lindsey District Council.