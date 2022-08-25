Good progress in “complex” roof repair works at Yarborough Leisure Centre

The main pool could reopen before the end of the year

Yarborough Leisure Centre has said roof repair works are progressing well for Lincoln’s only public swimming pool, ahead of a potential long-awaited reopening this Christmas.

The main swimming pool at Yarborough Leisure Centre was first closed by City of Lincoln Council on January 6 this year, over concerns surrounding damage to the ceiling above the pool.

It was supposed to be closed only for a week, but the reopening was delayed until summer as more structural issues were found and ‘essential maintenance works’ were required.

This programme of specialist works has now been completed by contractors, but repairs above the main pool mean it may not be able to reopen until the end of this year.

Yarborough Leisure Centre has said works are “progressing nicely”, and will ensure the needs of the community are met, as well as the preservation of the pool’s lifespan.

The teaching pool does still remain open throughout, and parents are welcome to bring their children for general swimming, lessons and aqua based classes.

Cllr Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “With all projects such as this, we would usually spend months on the planning process prior to closure.

“This ensures that the works create as little disruption as possible. However, as we had to close the main pool suddenly following a routine inspection, this work has had to be done after closure rather than before.

“We are aware that pools across the country are closing permanently at this difficult time, however, we are determined to ensure Lincoln’s only public pool is back up and running as soon and as safely as possible.”

Cllr Bushell went on to confirm that a target date for completion will be around Christmas, but no promises can be made due to the complexities of the project.

He added: “The teaching pool will remain open throughout the works and we will strive to complete the repairs above the main pool by Christmas this year but, as this is an exceptionally complex and challenging project, that date can only be confirmed as we move further into the works over the coming months.

“We are focused on delivering improved leisure facilities that continue to inspire and offer opportunities for all and Yarborough plays a crucial role in this.

“It is an incredibly important asset to the community and alongside our partners, Active Nation, we thank our members and users of the pool for their continued patience.”