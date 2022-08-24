Red Arrows members accused of alleged ‘bullying, misogyny and sexual assault’

An inquiry looks into perceived “toxic culture” at the Red Arrows

It has been reported that Red Arrows members are being investigated over serious allegations of a “toxic” work environment – which could explain the hushed nature of the pilot lineup switches this year.

According to The Telegraph and The Times, an ‘under the table’ inquiry was launched by Air Marshal Sir Mike Wigston into a supposed “toxic” culture within the Red Arrows, with more than 40 personnel allegedly testifying to the investigation – launched in December last year.

The Times is reporting to have documented at least 13 alleged behaviours.

It is being claimed that behaviours including ‘sexual harassment, indecent exposure, sexual assault, bullying and intimidation’ came from Red Arrows workers, with one source suggesting that they are deemed “untouchable” which has contributed to a “toxic culture”.

Little has been disclosed publicly about the investigation, which should have concluded in May but has been subject to delays.

A number of changes were made to the 2022 pilot lineup for the Red Arrows, with an initial 11-name lineup shrinking to cover Reds 1-7 on the Red Arrows website.

Flight Lieutenant Damo Green, due to fly Red 8 for 2022, stepped back from the role due to what the RAF described as “family circumstances”. He was replaced by the returning Squadron Leader Jon Bond – who initially retired from the Red Arrows last year.

Squadron Leader Nick Critchell left his role as Red 5 pilot for this upcoming season, replaced by Flight Lieutenant David Simmonds, though it was unannounced by the team – leaving many wondering what might be happening behind the scenes at the Red Arrows.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey confirmed to Times Radio that some pilots were removed from the display team, saying the allegations are “very concerning indeed”.

The Lincolnite has contacted the Red Arrows for comment.

An RAF spokesman has been quoted across British media outlets: “The RAF has a zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour and takes action wherever wrongdoing is proven.

“Following allegations of unacceptable behaviour within the Red Arrows, the RAF commissioned a thorough and far-reaching investigation.”