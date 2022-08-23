Work begins on Steampunk-inspired street art mural in Lincoln

The first paint has been sprayed on a new 20-metre mural on the Brayford underpass in Lincoln, as part of a project to add a splash of creativity to the city centre.

This large mural spreads across the wall underneath Wigford Way Bridge, and will occupy street art specialists James Mayle and Luke St Clair-Pedroza until Friday, August 26 – the estimated completion date.

The work has been commissioned by Lincoln BIG, using funding from the Lincoln Creates project that is designed to add more vibrancy to the city centre.

Artists James Mayle and Luke St Clair-Pedroza are no strangers to designing murals for that section of Lincoln, having created a piece on the opposite wall at the Brayford underpass back in 2019.

While the previous design celebrated the history of the Brayford and the reign of William IV, this new piece holds more focus on celebrating one of the city’s largest regular events – Steampunk festival.

With Steampunk festival just around the corner (read our guide here), James and Luke have set about creating a mural that showcases the history and wonder of all things steampunk, tying it in with a design based on the industrial revolution.

James told The Lincolnite that there is more of a “working class” feel to this piece, which has been very well received by passers-by so far.

“There’s been a really positive reaction”, he said. “It’s been awesome. People really seem to appreciate our work and the best example of that is our other mural not being touched almost three and a half years later.

“We always felt like Lincoln was in danger of being left behind a bit by other cities and their appreciation of street art, but it’s better than a mucky magnolia wall isn’t it?”

The pair have been working together for around 7-8 years, and their meticulous process for the art piece comes from iPad designs sent off for council approval, eventually being brought to life by spray cans and an eye for the magnificent.

In-between being asked if he and James were actually Banksy, Luke said it was a “nice focus” to be able to dedicate an entire week to the mural, and mentioned the compliments of the colour scheme they have received so far.

He said: “People liked the history of the old mural but wanted something more local, so this is our take on canals, steampunk, industry and more. Everyone seems to really like the turquoise colour so we’re glad we went with that!”

As part of the Lincoln Creates project, artists are encouraged to work with local businesses in the area, and for Luke and James it was the Marks & Spencer store on the High Street that lended a hand.

James said: “M&S have offered us their facilities for the week, such as parking, toilets and storage space. They’ve been so lovely and everyone is super friendly. We have to say thank you to them for such a smooth process.”

James and Luke will be working on the mural until Friday, so feel free to head over to the Brayford underpass to say hello and check out the artwork for yourself.